Ida Remnants Drench Mid-Atlantic States On Way To Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT

Soaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida prompted the evacuations of thousands of people after water reached dangerous levels at a dam upstream from Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The storm soaked much of western and central Pennsylvania after high water drove some from their homes in Maryland and Virginia earlier Wednesday.

The storm killed a teenager, two people were not accounted for and a tornado was believed to have touched down along the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Ida caused countless school and business closures in Pennsylvania.

About 150 roadways maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation were closed, and many smaller roadways were also impassable.

Some 18,000 customers were without power, including some 12,000 in central Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
