Madison, Connecticut, PD Facing Two Suits Alleging Sexism

Two lawsuits filed in the last two years against Madison’s Police Department focus on discrimination against female officers.

Officer Cara Hewes filed a lawsuit in January 2020. It claims she was stripped of her job as a K-9 handler after she became pregnant in 2018. Hewes left the department last year.

Sergeant Kimberly Lauria and Officer Natasha Pucillo filed a suit in June alleging they were passed over for promotions given to male officers with lesser qualifications. Both officers are current members of the force.

Attorneys for the town have yet to respond to the lawsuit filed by Lauria and Pucilla. The town has denied the knowledge of Hewes’ allegations.

All three women claim they were subject to degrading comments from colleagues.

