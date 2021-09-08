© 2021 Connecticut Public

Bridgeport Police Face Racial Discrimination Probe

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT

Bridgeport officials say an independent investigator will look into allegations of racial discrimination within the city's police department, including unfair discipline of Black officers and a hostile work environment.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported Tuesday that the probe is in response to claims against acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia made by the Bridgeport Guardians, which represents minority officers on the force. But the Guardians are continuing to insist that the federal government investigate the department. The Guardians allege Garcia has subjected minority officers to disparate treatment and a hostile work environment. The group has called for Garcia's removal.

A message seeking comment was left for Garcia.

