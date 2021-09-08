Connecticut College Goes Remote After COVID-19 Outbreak

Connecticut College is switching to remote classes and suspending sports practices and indoor gatherings after more than 50 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Dean of Students Victor Arcelus said in an email to students and staff on Tuesday that quarantine rules will be in effect for a week to 10 days while officials monitor test results. Arcelus said symptomatic students and some of their friends got rapid tests Monday and 20 students tested positive. He said contact tracing showed that the students who had contracted the virus had been socializing without wearing masks. He said 34 more students got positive results in routine testing.