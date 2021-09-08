© 2021 Connecticut Public

Connecticut College Goes Remote After COVID-19 Outbreak

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT

Connecticut College is switching to remote classes and suspending sports practices and indoor gatherings after more than 50 students tested positive for COVID-19.

Dean of Students Victor Arcelus said in an email to students and staff on Tuesday that quarantine rules will be in effect for a week to 10 days while officials monitor test results. Arcelus said symptomatic students and some of their friends got rapid tests Monday and 20 students tested positive. He said contact tracing showed that the students who had contracted the virus had been socializing without wearing masks. He said 34 more students got positive results in routine testing.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
