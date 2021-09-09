Lamont: Feds Approve Agreements, Expanded Gambling To Begin In October

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved changes to compacts between the State of Connecticut and the two tribes that operate casinos, clearing the way for the expansion of gambling, sports betting, and online casino games.

I just received a call from @USIndianAffairs informing me that they have given final approval to the revised gaming compacts between the State of Connecticut and the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes, allowing for sports wagering and online gaming. (1/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 9, 2021

Some state officials had hoped to have sports betting up and running in time for the start of the football season this week. The governor's office today said sports betting and online gaming will begin in October. The state Department of Consumer Protection is now working on licensing, and certifying online gaming platforms.

