Lamont: Feds Approve Agreements, Expanded Gambling To Begin In October

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published September 9, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved changes to compacts between the State of Connecticut and the two tribes that operate casinos, clearing the way for the expansion of gambling, sports betting, and online casino games.

Some state officials had hoped to have sports betting up and running in time for the start of the football season this week. The governor's office today said sports betting and online gaming will begin in October. The state Department of Consumer Protection is now working on licensing, and certifying online gaming platforms.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
