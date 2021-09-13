© 2021 Connecticut Public

Boy Scouts Agreed To A $850M Sex Abuse Settlement — And Will Sell A Connecticut Camp To Pay For It

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published September 13, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT

The Boy Scouts of America is selling its popular Connecticut summer camp and wilderness reservation to help pay for its $850 million sex abuse settlement.

The Boy Scouts agreed to pay tens of thousands of abuse victims in August.

The group hopes to get about $4 million for Deer Lake Camp in Killingsworth. Half of the proceeds will cover settlements for the local boy scout chapter, the Connecticut Yankee Council.

Former scouts and environmentalists have created a “Save Deer Lake” Facebook page to raise money to either buy the camp or advocate for the land to be conserved for recreational purposes.

