Conn. Governor To Seek Extension Of Emergency Powers

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that he wants to extend Connecticut's mask mandate for public schools beyond the end of this month when his pandemic-related emergency powers are set to expire.

Lamont, a Democrat, said another 90-day extension of his powers is warranted. State lawmakers have extended his emergency declarations in the past, although Republicans and some Democrats have argued it's time to get back to normal. Lamont said his general counsel has a list of 10 executive orders, including the mask mandate, that he believes should continue beyond the end of this month.