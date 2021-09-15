© 2021 Connecticut Public

Remington Defends Issuing Subpoenas For Newtown Victims' School Records In Suit

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT

Attorneys for the former gunmaker Remington Arms are defending their move to subpoena the school records of children killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting.

Nine families of the victims are suing the maker of the gun used in the shooting. They said Remington marketed its military-grade weapons to civilians.

Remington’s move to subpoena victims’ records drew national headlines and criticism. But attorneys said in a court filing that the records are relevant in evaluating damages, and they said they’ve agreed to keep them private.

Remington once made guns in Connecticut. It filed for bankruptcy and was broken up and sold last year. The brand is now owned by Vista Outdoor.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
