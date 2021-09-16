State, Nonprofits Preparing For About 300 Afghan Refugees

The state Department of Social Services and nonprofits are preparing to help about 310 Afghan refugees find housing to start lives in Connecticut.

Officials will also coordinate with schools, to ensure children are able to learn.

The Afghans fled their country after the Taliban took over.

They are expected to arrive in Connecticut over the next month.

Governor Ned Lamont today said federal officials are checking the backgrounds of the refugees.

"These folks generally fly to an intermediate facility, Qatar or Germany," Lamont said. "[Federal officials] do thorough vetting. Most of them were allies, most of them were interpreters, most of them worked with the Army. So we have a good background on most, but not all of them."

Lamont said some of the Afghans coming to Connecticut are currently at Fort Dix in New Jersey, for additional vetting and to get their vaccinations.

The governor said much of the money to support the refugees will come from the federal government.

He says the feds might pick up the full tab, if legislation passes in Washington.

