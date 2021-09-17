That's How I Midroll

On TV, they're called "commercials." But on podcasts, they're called "midrolls." In this game, Welcome to Night Vale's Cecil Baldwin and guest house musician Julian Velard are read ads for companies that famously advertise on podcasts. The twist is— the person who wrote these midrolls has done no research into the companies... instead, they've given it their best guess based solely on the company's name. It's not lazy if it's on purpose!

Heard on The Penultimate Puzzles

