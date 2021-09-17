The Hamptons Has Started To Opt Out Of Selling Pot

On eastern Long Island, Southampton Village board members decided to block the sale of cannabis within its borders.

New York state lawmakers voted to legalize the retail sales and recreational use of marijuana this past July. The law gave local governments the right to block sales inside their own jurisdiction.

It lets local governments block sales, but they cannot block the possession or personal use of the substance.

Only one resident testified in support of allowing sales. The board voted “no” unanimously earlier this month.

It means the village will also forfeit up to 4% in sales tax revenue. The state has set a marijuana sales tax rate of 13%, of which local governments get a portion.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.