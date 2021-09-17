© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

White Catfish Caught in Coventry Maybe A World Record

By The Associated Press
Published September 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT

A white catfish caught in Connecticut last month has smashed a state record and could also be a world record for the species. Ben Tomkunas caught the 21.3-pound fish late at night in Coventry on August 21. Connecticut Fish and Wildlife confirmed that it was a white catfish and that it easily broke the previous state record for the species of 12.7 pounds. The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19.3 pounds. Tomkunas says he intends to submit a claim to the association to secure the new world record.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press