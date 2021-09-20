© 2021 Connecticut Public

Lamont Cheers Pfizer Announcement On Vaccine Effectiveness For Young Children

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 20, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is encouraged by Pfizer's announcement that its COVID-19 vaccines are safe for 5 to 11 year olds.

He said it’s already been effective for adults.

“I think it's good news. Let’s see what the CDC and FDA says. We are not going to do anything unless we can do it safely. But assuming we are able to do it, we are prepared. We can roll that out on a voluntary basis, keep our kids safe and our schools open,” Lamont said.

Lamont said Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. He said close to 70% of those 12 to 18 years olds, and more than 80% of adults, are inoculated.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
