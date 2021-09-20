Lamont Cheers Pfizer Announcement On Vaccine Effectiveness For Young Children

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is encouraged by Pfizer's announcement that its COVID-19 vaccines are safe for 5 to 11 year olds.

He said it’s already been effective for adults.

“I think it's good news. Let’s see what the CDC and FDA says. We are not going to do anything unless we can do it safely. But assuming we are able to do it, we are prepared. We can roll that out on a voluntary basis, keep our kids safe and our schools open,” Lamont said.

Lamont said Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. He said close to 70% of those 12 to 18 years olds, and more than 80% of adults, are inoculated.

