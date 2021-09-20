Las Vegas Car Crash Kills New Haven Police Officer, Fellow Officer Charged

A New Haven police officer killed in a crash involving other officers in Las Vegas is being remembered for his positive impact on colleagues and the community he served. Seven-year veteran Joshua Castellano died early Friday after a Rolls Royce driven by fellow New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro overturned. Ferraro faces criminal charges and has been placed on leave. He and four others riding in the car suffered minor injuries. One colleague tells the New Haven Register that Castellano loved his job and was "able to connect with anybody ... he was the whole package."

