© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police Say Farmington Officer Struck, Pinned By Stolen Car

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT

A Connecticut police officer was seriously injured early Monday when he was pinned between his police cruiser and a stolen car.

Farmington police officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress just before 1 a.m.

Authorities say that as the first officer who arrived at the scene approached the car that the suspected thief was in, the suspect rammed the officer and pinned him against his police car.

Police say the suspect then drove off, crashed in a wooded area and fled on foot.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press