Police Say Farmington Officer Struck, Pinned By Stolen Car

A Connecticut police officer was seriously injured early Monday when he was pinned between his police cruiser and a stolen car.

Farmington police officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress just before 1 a.m.

Authorities say that as the first officer who arrived at the scene approached the car that the suspected thief was in, the suspect rammed the officer and pinned him against his police car.

Police say the suspect then drove off, crashed in a wooded area and fled on foot.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.