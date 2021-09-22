© 2021 Connecticut Public

Conspiracy Theorist Attempts To Intervene In Remington Sandy Hook Lawsuit

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT

A conspiracy theorist wants to intervene in a Connecticut Superior Court case between Newtown victims’ families and the gunmaker Remington Arms.

Twenty-six children and educators were killed in the Newtown school shooting in 2012. Conspiracy theorist James Fetzer doesn’t believe that happened and he is being sued for claiming the shooting was staged.

He said if Remington settles with the Newtown families, it would accept the fact that the shooting really happened and expose him to more lawsuits. Instead, he wants the families to argue the facts in court.

Attorneys for both Remington Arms and for victims’ families asked the judge to reject Fetzer’s motion to intervene. They said his claims about the shooting are irrelevant to their case.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
