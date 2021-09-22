Conspiracy Theorist Attempts To Intervene In Remington Sandy Hook Lawsuit

A conspiracy theorist wants to intervene in a Connecticut Superior Court case between Newtown victims’ families and the gunmaker Remington Arms.

Twenty-six children and educators were killed in the Newtown school shooting in 2012. Conspiracy theorist James Fetzer doesn’t believe that happened and he is being sued for claiming the shooting was staged.

He said if Remington settles with the Newtown families, it would accept the fact that the shooting really happened and expose him to more lawsuits. Instead, he wants the families to argue the facts in court.

Attorneys for both Remington Arms and for victims’ families asked the judge to reject Fetzer’s motion to intervene. They said his claims about the shooting are irrelevant to their case.

