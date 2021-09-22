Gov. Lamont Seeks To Extend His Masking, Vaccination Orders

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has released a list of executive orders he hopes top legislative leaders will agree to extend through Feb. 15.

In a letter sent to legislative leaders on Wednesday, the Democrat said he wants to continue required COVID-19 vaccination and testing for school workers and certain state employees.

He also wants to continue requiring mask-wearing in schools and elsewhere.

The legislative leaders can disapprove any executive orders issued under the state’s emergency public health declarations, which the General Assembly will consider extending next week.

Also Wednesday, teachers, school bus drivers, and health care workers were among those who testified about possibly losing their jobs after refusing to get vaccinated.