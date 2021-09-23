Clock Running Out On Hundreds Of Yale New Haven Health Employees To Get Vaccine

Seven hundred Yale New Haven Health employees might lose their jobs on September 30 if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The employees were told on June 30 that they had until the end of September to get the vaccine or leave the organization.

The health system employs almost 13,000 employees in Connecticut.

Yale is providing the employees with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.