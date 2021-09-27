© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teenager Fatally Shot In Hartford

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT

Police say a teenager has died Monday after he was shot while walking down a street in Hartford.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says 16-year-old Wildemar Santiago was found on Martin Street at around 1 a.m. by officers responding to a Shotspotter report of gunfire.

Santiago was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police say the teen appeared to have been shot by someone in a passing car.

Officers believe he knew his killer.

The investigation is ongoing.

A 17-year-old was shot to death on Martin Street last month.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press