Teenager Fatally Shot In Hartford

Police say a teenager has died Monday after he was shot while walking down a street in Hartford.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says 16-year-old Wildemar Santiago was found on Martin Street at around 1 a.m. by officers responding to a Shotspotter report of gunfire.

Santiago was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police say the teen appeared to have been shot by someone in a passing car.

Officers believe he knew his killer.

The investigation is ongoing.

A 17-year-old was shot to death on Martin Street last month.