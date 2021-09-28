Metro-North Connection To Penn Station Moves Forward

Riders on Metro-North’s New Haven line can look forward to direct connections to Penn Station in New York City in the coming years.

The Federal Transit Administration completed an environmental impact study on the project this week. It found no major impacts, so planning will continue for the $1.6 billion project.

Riders on the New Haven line currently must transfer to the subway at Grand Central station in order to access Penn Station. The new plan would create additional stops on the Metro-North line.

A separate connection for the Long Island Rail Road at Penn Station is set to be completed next year.

