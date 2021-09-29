© 2021 Connecticut Public

Unvaccinated CT Health Care Workers Set To Be Terminated

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 29, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT

Yale New Haven Health expects to dismiss more than 100 employees who have failed to meet the health care system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Dr. Thomas Balcezak, the system's chief clinical officer, says about 400 of the Yale New Haven Health's 30,0000 workers have not received a shot or an exemption in advance of Friday's deadline.

Balcezak said Yale New Haven Health will send out verbal warnings to unvaccinated employees this week, which could be escalated to written warnings next week and termination by Oct. 18.

He says the system expects to part ways with at least 100 workers, mostly in environmental services, food services or the system's financial department.

