Connecticut business owners can't figure out why they can't fill jobs, according to survey

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 4, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT

Connecticut business leaders are cautiously optimistic about a post-pandemic future, according to a survey from Connecticut’s largest business group. 

The biggest problem business owners face is finding new employees — according to the Connecticut Business and Industry Association’s new survey.

Eighty percent said they’re having trouble finding employees. That mirrors a national labor shortage. The CBIA called the problem puzzling, since the state’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average.

Still, employers said they’re more optimistic about their prospects now than they were this time last year, and about two-thirds say they expect to turn a profit this year.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
