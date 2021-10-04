© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he will decide on a run for a 2nd term at the end of 2021

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 4, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he will likely decide by the end of this year whether he will seek a second term in 2022.

The Democrat was asked about his plans for his political future during an interview on CNN, He initially said he hadn’t “made that call yet” about whether he'll run again.

He said he wanted to focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation and other issues.

When pressed further, Lamont said he'd make up his mind by the end of the year.

The wealthy former businessman spent about $15.8 million of his own money on his 2018 race.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press