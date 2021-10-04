© 2021 Connecticut Public

There aren't enough substitute teachers in Fairfield to cover all classes

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published October 4, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT

Fairfield, Connecticut, schools had to cancel some classes this week due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

The district’s personnel director said many older retirees, who usually fill in for teachers, are hesitant to come in due to COVID-19.

The state also reinstated requirements that substitutes to have a bachelor’s degree, which they waived last school year during the pandemic.

Some teachers are losing their period to prepare to cover for other classes. Other times, paraprofessionals step in to help. Elementary school classes have even been pooled together under a single teacher.

The district is in the process of hiring additional staff.

Leah Chiappino