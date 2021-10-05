© 2021 Connecticut Public

After a complaint, Backus Hospital promises to improve communications with deaf patients

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published October 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT

Backus Hospital in Norwich has settled a complaint that it failed to properly communicate with a deaf patient.

The patient and doctors had to resort to writing out notes by hand at critical points in his care.

The hospital has agreed to ensure that an interpreter, or a remote interpreter will be available at all times for patients who are deaf.

The agreement was announced by the US Attorney's office for Connecticut.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
