Montville and East Catholic high school leaders exchange letters on a racial incident targeting a cheerleader

In a letter released today, administrators at East Catholic High School apologized for an incident that took place at a football game against Montville High School last month.

The president of East Catholic High School says he does not know who the offending person was.

"We are heartbroken that a young woman from Montville High School had such a negative experience at East Catholic - if we knew who the offending party was, that person would have been disciplined by now," President Sean Brennan wrote. "So instead, on behalf of our entire school, and myself personally, I apologize to this young woman and any others who may have had a negative experience-I am deeply sorry this happened, and I promise you that we can and will do better."

A 16-year-old Montville cheerleader said students from East Catholic called her the N-word, screamed at her, and spat on her.

In their own letter in response, Montville school administrators say they accept the apology, and appreciate the efforts to identify the people involved.

"We appreciate your efforts to identify the people who participated in making offensive remarks and displaying inappropriate behaviors towards our cheerleaders," Montville Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Pallin wrote. "On behalf of the Montville High School community, we accept your apologies and recognition that what occurred was not acceptable."

Student leaders from the two schools will meet to discuss the situation.