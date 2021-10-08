UConn Football coaches and players test positive for COVID-19

The UConn football team's head coach, two other coaches, and two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school says they are doing well.

The university says all of them were fully vaccinated.

Two other members of the team who were NOT vaccinated had been in close contact with them.

They were quarantined. Defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter will run the team temporarily.

UConn plays UMass Saturday.

Both teams are winless this season.