About 214,500 households will receive extra food benefits

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT

More than 214,000 households across Connecticut will receive at least $95 in extra monthly food benefits beginning Friday.

The state Department of Social Services announced on Tuesday that the additional benefits provided under the Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP are expected to be ongoing, contingent on the continuation of the declared state and federal public health emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible households will receive the extra food aid on their EBT cards.

Those already receiving the maximum amount will get the additional $95 while those not receiving the maximum amount may receive an average of $155 more.

