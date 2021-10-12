Comments from a Republican state representative comparing Lamont to Hitler receive a bipartisan backlash

Connecticut lawmakers in both parties have condemned remarks by a state representative comparing Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler.

Republican Anne Dauphinais of Plainfield and Killingly compared Lamont’s mask mandates and other public health measures to Nazi concentration camps and book burnings.

“A comparison like this really damages our state, our communities and is really hurtful to people who I represent and all people in the state of Connecticut,” said state Representative Geoff Luxenberg, who serves as deputy House majority leader.

Two top Republicans have also condemned Dauphinais’s remarks.

GOP chair Ben Proto said it’s completely unacceptable to compare any present-day politician to Hitler.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said he hopes for a joint statement against the remarks with leaders of both parties.

Luxenberg said he’d welcome a bipartisan statement.

