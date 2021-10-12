© 2021 Connecticut Public

Comments from a Republican state representative comparing Lamont to Hitler receive a bipartisan backlash

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 12, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT

Connecticut lawmakers in both parties have condemned remarks by a state representative comparing Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler.

Republican Anne Dauphinais of Plainfield and Killingly compared Lamont’s mask mandates and other public health measures to Nazi concentration camps and book burnings.

“A comparison like this really damages our state, our communities and is really hurtful to people who I represent and all people in the state of Connecticut,” said state Representative Geoff Luxenberg, who serves as deputy House majority leader.

Two top Republicans have also condemned Dauphinais’s remarks.

GOP chair Ben Proto said it’s completely unacceptable to compare any present-day politician to Hitler.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said he hopes for a joint statement against the remarks with leaders of both parties.

Luxenberg said he’d welcome a bipartisan statement.
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
