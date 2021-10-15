Connecticut's quasi-public lottery says sales remain robust

The state's quasi-public Connecticut Lottery Corporation is reporting its best first quarter in the lottery's history from a sales perspective.

The robust sales are driven in part by large jackpots in Powerball and other multi-state games, as well as superstitious players who picked the numbers 9-1-1 on Sept. 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack.

The lottery's chief operating officer said during Thursday's board of directors meeting that sales of all lottery games totaled $371.4 million from July through September, exceeding estimates by nearly $25 million. The news comes as the lottery is rolling out its sports betting offerings.

