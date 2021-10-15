© 2021 Connecticut Public

The deadline for replacing LIBOR looms

By Mary Childs
Published October 15, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT

LIBOR, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is used for choosing interest rates. The system was found to be rigged 10 years ago. Finally, some replacements are being launched.

Mary Childs
Mary Childs (she/her) is a co-host and correspondent for NPR's Planet Money podcast. Before joining the team in 2019, she was a senior reporter at Barron's magazine, where she covered the alternatives industry, the bond market and capitalism. Before that, she worked at the Financial Times and Bloomberg News. She's written about the pioneering of new asset classes like time, billionaire's proposals to solve inequality and diversity and discrimination in the finance industry. Before all that, she was also a Watson Fellow, spending a year traveling the world painting portraits. She graduated from Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, with a degree in business journalism and an honors thesis comparing the use and significance of media sting operations in the U.S. and India.