Ninety-four Yale New Haven Health employees subject to firing, after a coronavirus vaccine deadline

Yale New Haven Health today said 94 of its employees are subject to termination, for failing to get COVID-19 shots.

Today was a deadline by which the hospital chain's employees needed to get their shots, or else lose their jobs.

Yale New Haven Health says additional employees have yet to get their second shot. They are not currently subject to termination.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Yale New Haven Health said it is trying to provide the safest environment possible for patients and staff.

