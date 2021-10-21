© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Large wind farm off Long Island shore will be delayed 2 years

WSHU | By John Kane
Published October 21, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT

An estimated $3 billion project led by Equinor Energy to build New York’s first large-scale wind farm has been delayed by more than two years.

The company has plans for the wind farm 14 miles off Long Island’s Jones Beach.

A spokesperson for Equinor told Newsday, the delay "does not reflect a change in schedule, but reflects the fact that current regulations do not accommodate the schedules required to build large-scale offshore renewables like wind farms.”

The company claims the setback is due to more-than-expected wait times to get government approvals.

The wind farm will feature 138 turbines that stand almost 900 feet tall.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags

Latest NewsNENC
John Kane
Related Content