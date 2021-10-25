© 2021 Connecticut Public

Marina owner fined $45,000 for scuttling boats in LI Sound

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 25, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT

The former owner of a Connecticut marina was sentenced Monday to two years of probation and fined $45,000 for intentionally sinking abandoned boats in Long Island Sound.

John Magness, of Bristol, Maine, pleaded guilty last November to a federal charge of obstructing navigable waters by sinking a vessel.

Magness was in the process of selling the Bluefish Cove Marina in Bridgeport in 2018 when prosecutors say he made a deal with an employee and another man to scuttle several sailboats and motorboats that had been abandoned at the marina.

Investigators discovered at least five boats were sunk between Black Rock Harbor and the Pennfield Reef Lighthouse at Magness’ request between October 2018 and April 2019.

