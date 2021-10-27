Murder suspect arrested for allegedly shooting at Hartford police officer

Hartford police say a man who is a person of interest in a homicide opened fire at a city police officer sitting in her cruiser, but he missed and was arrested on attempted murder and weapons charges. Officials say the officer, who has not been named, was on patrol when the man approached her cruiser at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and shot at her. Police say the gunshots missed, but the officer suffered facial cuts from door window glass shattered by the bullets. Police arrested Jose Cajigas and say he is a person of interest in a fatal shooting on Monday. It wasn't clear if Cajigas has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.