Murder suspect arrested for allegedly shooting at Hartford police officer

By The Associated Press
Published October 27, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT

Hartford police say a man who is a person of interest in a homicide opened fire at a city police officer sitting in her cruiser, but he missed and was arrested on attempted murder and weapons charges. Officials say the officer, who has not been named, was on patrol when the man approached her cruiser at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and shot at her. Police say the gunshots missed, but the officer suffered facial cuts from door window glass shattered by the bullets. Police arrested Jose Cajigas and say he is a person of interest in a fatal shooting on Monday. It wasn't clear if Cajigas has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
