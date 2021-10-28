A church in Bridgeport's East End won’t be able to avoid eviction

A neighborhood church in Bridgeport has lost its chance to prevent foreclosure, despite reaching out to local politicians.

A federal judge ruled this week that the Prayer Tabernacle Church of Love and Cathedral of the Holy Spirit has to vacate its premises and other properties it owns by January 7.

Rev. Kenneth Moales is the pastor of the church. He had sought the help of state Senator Marilyn Moore and other elected officials.

Moore said the demise of the church, which was founded decades ago by the pastor’s father, Bishop Kenneth Moales, would leave a void in the city's East End African American neighborhood.

“I look at all the years that Bishop Moales has been here, and I’ve known him since I was probably 12 years old, and I know what he meant to the community. I know what he meant to me. And I felt obligated to try and step in in any way but I believe in due process,” Moore said.

She said the church was a community sanctuary.

“That church did so much during COVID in the way of hosting so many funerals for so many people that were lost. And it was a place for people to come when we had no place else to go,” she said.

Moore and other city politicians had sought the intervention of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. But Tong had declined, claiming that the lender's long running dispute with the church did not violate state law.