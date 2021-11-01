A 43 year old inmate in Connecticut dies from Covid-19 complications

A 43-year-old Connecticut inmate has died from COVID-19-related complications, marking the state's 21st COVID-related inmate death since the pandemic began about 18 months ago. A Department of Correction spokesperson said Saturday that the male inmate, who had underlying health conditions, had been receiving medical care at a local hospital since Oct. 4 and died on Friday after refusing to be intubated. The man's name was not released, due to medical privacy laws. About 52% of the state's prison population has so far elected to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and there continues to be a mask mandate for inmates and prison staff.