Jan. 6 subpoena tracker: Here's who the House panel wants to hear from

Updated November 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM ET

The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued subpoenas to more than a dozen individuals, including several former Trump administration officials and organizers behind the Jan. 6 rally held before the deadly siege.

The committee first sent subpoenas to ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino and Kash Patel, who was chief of staff to then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, among others.

The most recent batch of subpoenas were sent to Trump allies, including Michael Flynn and attorney John Eastman, involved in efforts to promote false claims of widespread election fraud or overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Other recent requests include former White House officials, some of whom had contact with Trump during the attack.

The panel has delayed most of its scheduled depositions for witnesses engaged in talks with the committee. In addition, some named and unnamed witnesses have already turned over records and taken part in interviews or depositions, but the committee is declining to publicly name those cooperating for now.

But Bannon, who was not part of the Trump administration on Jan. 6, has refused to cooperate on the grounds of executive privilege, a legal shield used to protect presidential conversations and records. The committee disagreed, and as a result the House referred him for a criminal contempt charge, which is now before the Justice Department.

Also, the panel — alongside the National Archives agency – is in the midst of fighting a lawsuit from former President Trump seeking to block the release of certain records.

The committee has also issued orders to 35 tech companies to preserve records, plus document requests to eight federal agencies and 15 social media companies.

