Recount confirms mayor's win in a Connecticut city facing an FBI probe

A recount shows West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi, whose administration has been embroiled in a scandal over the misuse of federal pandemic relief funds, won a slim victory over her Republican opponent Barry Lee Cohen in last week's municipal election.

Sunday's recount showed the incumbent Democrat winning 4,275 to 4,243, election officials said.

Rossi had led Cohen by 29 votes following the original count after the Nov. 2 election.

The election occurred during a financial scandal that has led to the arrest of two city employees on charges they stole federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Cohen has 14 days to challenge the recount.