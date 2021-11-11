UConn picks a new coach, in hopes of turning around its football team

UConn has named a new head coach for its struggling football team.

Jim Mora has previously been a head coach on the college level at UCLA.

In the NFL he led the Falcons and the Seahawks.

He has not coached in college or the NFL since 2017.

Mora will officially become head coach the day after the Huskies' football season ends.

Until then, he will technically be an assistant coach, to allow him to recruit players on the school's behalf.

Mora signed a 5-year contract.

He will make at least $1.5-million in his first year, with $100-thousand annual raises.

Mora is also eligible for as much as $200-thousand per year in additional performance incentives, based on how the team does on the field, while meeting academic standards.

Mora can take home a total of half a million dollars in retention bonuses, if he stays on the job through 2026.

UConn fired the previous head coach Randy Edsall early in the season, as the Huskies began the year with a string of deflating losses.