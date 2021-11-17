A third-party electric company agrees to pay $500,000 to settle allegations from state regulators

A company that sells power on Connecticut's electricity market has agreed to pay a half a million dollars and stop selling power on the Energize CT market for six years.

The payment resolves allegations from state regulators, who say Clearview Electric violated laws for electric supplier marketing.

Among other things, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority accused Clearview of repeatedly charging customers the wrong amount for their power, and sometimes putting customers in an electric contract with a cancellation fee even though they signed up for a contract without a cancellation fee.

Consumer advocates have long complained about deceptive practices by companies that sell power through the state's third party electricity marketplace. They say customers are usually better off sticking with the standard offer from Eversource or United Illuminating.

In an effort to clean up the marketplace, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority says enforcement efforts through it's Office of Education, Outreach, and Enforcement have prompted more than $1.7-million in payments from third party electric suppliers.

