Police charge Connecticut man with tweeting death threats against Governor Lamont

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 17, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST

A Connecticut man has been arrested for making death threats against Governor Ned Lamont on Twitter.

Jonathan Wright of Waterford tweeted, “you will meet your maker courtesy of a noose and a trap door.” 

Wright told police he sent the tweets after he read online that the government was placing COVID-19 patients in nursing homes to get elderly people sick.

Wright also wrote that former president Donald Trump approved his message. Some Trump supporters threatened to hang government leaders, including former vice president Mike Pence, during the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January.

Wright later told police he didn’t actually wish to do harm to the governor.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

