© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut is short more than 100 snowplow drivers as winter approaches

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published November 22, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST

Connecticut is facing a shortage of snowplow drivers. State transportation officials want to hire almost 140 more drivers to clear roads and put down salt this winter. 

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has licensed almost 890 snowplow drivers so far. That’s about what the state had last year. However, that’s 13% fewer drivers than in previous years. 

The state has also seen a shortage in qualified applicants to do snow removal. The job requires a commercial driver’s license in Connecticut. 

AccuWeather reports show at least 11 states trying to keep up with the shortage this year. Drivers are experiencing supply chain issues.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags

NENCLatest News
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's afternoon news editor. Formally WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR. J.D. has reported on healthcare and small businesses for "Long Island Business News" and real estate and land-use for The Press News Group newspapers. He also hosted, produced and engineered award-winning programs at WUSB Stony Brook. An avid fencer in his free time, J.D. holds a B.A. in journalism and sociology from Stony Brook University and an M.S. in communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University.
See stories by J.D. Allen
Related Content