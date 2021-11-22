Connecticut is short more than 100 snowplow drivers as winter approaches

Connecticut is facing a shortage of snowplow drivers. State transportation officials want to hire almost 140 more drivers to clear roads and put down salt this winter.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has licensed almost 890 snowplow drivers so far. That’s about what the state had last year. However, that’s 13% fewer drivers than in previous years.

The state has also seen a shortage in qualified applicants to do snow removal. The job requires a commercial driver’s license in Connecticut.

AccuWeather reports show at least 11 states trying to keep up with the shortage this year. Drivers are experiencing supply chain issues.

