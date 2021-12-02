Coronavirus-related travel complaints are adding up in Connecticut

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says his office has received more than a thousand complaints about travel plans that were disrupted by the pandemic.

Tong says his office has helped customers get back $1.9 million.

Given the emergence of new coronavirus variants, the attorney general says people should carefully read the terms of any travel-related purchases to find out if they can get their money back or reschedule, in case COVID-19 interferes with travel to other states or other countries.

The cases include a Connecticut family that was unable to travel to Canada to use ski passes for a Canadian resort, before the resort closed early for the season. The attorney general's office helped them get vouchers.

Two sisters had a trip to Mexico canceled by the pandemic and were unable to use travel vouchers and airline credits because their employer would not let them travel during the pandemic. Their voucher was extended.

Also, with help from the attorney general's office, a man who had scheduled back-to-back cruises got back more than $30,000, after both trips were canceled.

