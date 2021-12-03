A union says group homes' owner is threatening striking workers' jobs

Group home workers in Connecticut who have been on strike for nearly two months say owner Sunrise Group has threatened to permanently replace them as they continue to seek better wages and health care benefits.

Unionized workers rallied Thursday outside Sunrise's group home in Hartford.

About 150 members of the New England Health Care Employees Union, District 1199, who work at Sunrise's 28 group homes for people with disabilities in Connecticut have been on strike since Oct. 12.

They say the company hasn't sought state aid that is available for group homes to improve worker contracts.

Messages seeking comment were sent to the Miami, Florida-based company.