Gov. Lamont plans to set up state oversight of how federal pandemic relief dollars are spent

Governor Ned Lamont said he is planning to set up an organization to oversee the spending of federal COVID-19 funding. The American Rescue Plan alone earmarked $3-billion for the state.

“We're going to be naming an organization or a structure that makes sure this money goes to work, and makes sure it goes to work in the most innovative and effective way possible to make a difference in people's lives,” Lamont said. “To make sure that the taxpayers have 100 percent confidence that the money is being well invested.”

Lamont spoke on Connecticut Public Radio's Where We Live with Lucy Nalpathanchil Tuesday morning.

Some of the money is passed through the state to individual cities and towns. State officials are currently reviewing how cities and towns have been using the money.

Senate Republican leaders recently asked for a hearing on how the money has been used. They said they want an investigation into the issue.

“People have a right to know how their money is being spent and should have guarantees that their tax dollars are making it where they are intended to go to help populations struggling the most in every community,” Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly and others wrote in a recent letter to House Speaker Matt Ritter.

The letter came after two city employees in West Haven were arrested on charges of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic funding.

One of those arrested was a state lawmaker, Michael DiMassa. He has since resigned.

There were also complaints about how the city spent some of the money. West Haven officials hired a marching band and a city council member's towing company, and also purchased commemorative coins.

