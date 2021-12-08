© 2021 Connecticut Public

Supreme Court declines to hear home invasion killing appeal

By The Associated Press
Published December 8, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a Connecticut man convicted in the killings of a woman and her two daughters in a 2007 home invasion. The court decided not to take up the case of Joshua Komisarjevsky on Monday. Komisarjevsky asked the court to hear his appeal of a Connecticut Supreme Court ruling that upheld his convictions for murder, sexual assault and other crimes. His lawyers had said he was denied a fair trial because the state refused to move his trial out of New Haven. Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings.

