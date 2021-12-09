© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remains of U.S. soldier killed in Korean War identified

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST

The military says it has identified the remains of a U.S. Army corporal from Connecticut who went missing in action in 1950 during the Korean War.

Benjamin Bazzell, from Seymour, was among more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers and Marines killed during fighting near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was only 18.

North Korea turned over the remains of Bazzell and more than 70 other missing military personnel to the U.S. in 2018, after a meeting between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The military announced Tuesday that Bazzell's remains had been identified.

Bazzell's sister, Beverly Guliuzza, of Everett, Washington, says her brother will be buried at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content