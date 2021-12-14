© 2021 Connecticut Public

6 Merchant Marine Academy cadets sued over a vaccine mandate. Now the feds want the case thrown out

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published December 14, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST

Six cadets at the Merchant Marine Academy on Long Island have sued the federal government over the college’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Now, the government wants the case dismissed since the students can request a religious or medical exemption.

The academy mandated all cadets be fully vaccinated by December 28. The six cadets said in court documents that the mandate violates their constitutional right to due process.

The federal government argues the case has no standing because the students have not been harmed by the requirement. Students have the option to request an exemption, or get vaccinated. Students who do neither could be disciplined or kicked out of school.

A vaccine mandate at the University of Connecticut survived a similar court challenge this summer.

Desiree D'Iorio
