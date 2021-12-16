© 2021 Connecticut Public

Connecticut task force to combat organized retail crime

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 16, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong have announced the formation of a task force charged with combating the growing problem of organized robberies at brick-and-mortar retailers.

The national issue involves smash-and-grab thefts in which large quantities of relatively inexpensive goods are stolen and then resold online. The attorney general said Wednesday it's far more than run-of-the mill shoplifting. Tong said the thefts involve high-level criminal bosses sending crews out to rob the stores.

The Connecticut task force will include, among others, Tong's office, law enforcement, consumer protection officials and officials from large retailers such as CVS.

